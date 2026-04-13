Clashes Amid Easter Ceasefire: Drone Strikes and Accusations Escalate in Ukraine

Amid the Orthodox Easter ceasefire, a Russian drone strike resulted in casualties in Ukraine's conflict-ridden eastern Donetsk region, according to Ukrainian authorities. The attacks underscore the fragile nature of the truce, which witnessed breaches on both sides.

On Sunday, April 12, a first-person-view drone strike claimed a life in Druzhkivka, damaging property. Another incident in Kramatorsk led to additional casualties. Local officials initially reported two fatalities earlier that day.

Amid mutual accusations, Ukraine cited over 10,000 Russian violations of the ceasefire, while Russian officials registered nearly 2,000 breaches by Ukrainian forces. The allegations include war crimes, with the death of Ukrainian POWs further inflaming tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)