ASEAN Calls for Peace in the Strait of Hormuz

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Southeast Asian nations have urged the United States and Iran to push forward with peace negotiations. They are calling for the enforcement of a ceasefire and the safeguarding of maritime and aerial routes in the critical Strait of Hormuz.

The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held an emergency video conference to address the repercussions of the Middle East conflict, such as skyrocketing fuel prices, and explore collaborative strategies to manage global crises.

This 11-nation bloc stressed the importance of resolving differences peacefully, respecting national sovereignty, and protecting civilians and infrastructure in conflict zones. They are pressing for the immediate and comprehensive enactment of the ceasefire to prevent further casualties and ensure freedom of navigation and overflight.

(With inputs from agencies.)