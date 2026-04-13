UK Stands Firm Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared on Monday that the UK will resist entering the Iran conflict and will not support any blockade efforts. During an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Starmer stressed the critical need to reopen the waterway.

The Prime Minister shared that British minesweepers have been deployed to the region, though he refrained from discussing specifics. The military focus, according to Starmer, remains on ensuring the Strait is fully operational. This announcement comes as the U.S. military moved forward with its blockade plans following unsuccessful negotiations with Iran.

The U.S. Central Command specified that from 10 a.m. ET on Monday, the blockade will apply to vessels from all countries navigating Iranian ports and coastal areas. However, traffic to non-Iranian destinations via the Strait of Hormuz remains unaffected. U.S. President Donald Trump issued a strong warning against vessels paying tolls to Iran, threatening retaliation against any hostile actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)