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Delhi Court Grants Bail Amid Racial Slurs Controversy

A Delhi court has granted regular bail to a married couple accused of racial slurs against their Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur neighbors. The court heard the couple complied with interim bail conditions. The prosecution opposed bail, citing significant impact on victims. A detailed order is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:55 IST
Delhi Court Grants Bail Amid Racial Slurs Controversy
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A Delhi court has granted regular bail to a married couple accused of hurling racial slurs at their neighbors from Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal approved the regular bail plea of Harsh Priya Singh and Ruby Jain after their interim bail expired.

The accused, represented by Advocate Abinash Kumar, BP Singh, and Sumanta Barik, complied with all bail conditions, including vacating their residence in Malviya Nagar and relocating. Ruby Jain's continued treatment for tuberculosis was also presented to the court in hospital documentation.

The prosecution, represented by Advocate Liyi Noshi, opposed the bail plea, emphasizing the severe impact of racial incidents. The victims faced substantial loss and distress due to the case, highlighting the need for consequential judicial decisions. A detailed order remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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