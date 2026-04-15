Census 2027 Kicks Off in Arunachal Pradesh: Your Participation Matters!

The self-enumeration process for Census 2027 has commenced in Arunachal Pradesh, a move described as crucial by officials. Residents are invited to submit household information by April 30, facilitating accurate data collection.

According to Chafikhur Rahman, Assistant Director at the Directorate of Census Operations, self-enumeration is pivotal for ensuring that data is timely and precise. Following this phase, from May 1 to 30, trained enumerators will visit households to verify provided information.

The data gathered will be indispensable for planning, development, resource allocation, and infrastructure improvements. Officials urge public cooperation, emphasizing confidentiality of personal data and its exclusive use for statistical purposes. The success of Census 2027 hinges on citizen participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)