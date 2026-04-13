Punjab Assembly Proposes Life Imprisonment for Sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib

In a decisive move, the Punjab Assembly has tabled a bill proposing life imprisonment for those found guilty of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib. The legislative proposal, presented by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeks to address recent incidents that have disturbed public harmony.

Named the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the legislation also introduces fines ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh as an added deterrent. Support for the bill was evident during assembly debates, with AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar emphasizing the community's demand for such stringent measures.

Not entirely without controversy, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa voiced the need for further consultation with constitutional experts. The bill emerges in the context of past unrest, notably the 2015 sacrilege cases, as the government seeks to prevent future incidents and ensure justice.