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Tragic Murder in Mandi: College Student's Life Cut Short

A college student named Siya Guleria was tragically killed in Mandi district by two bike-borne assailants. The police have arrested 36-year-old Rishu Patial in connection with the crime. Locals captured the suspect, and the police are investigating the motive behind this brutal act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:10 IST
Tragic Murder in Mandi: College Student's Life Cut Short
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  • India

A 19-year-old college student was brutally murdered on Monday in Mandi district. Siya Guleria was intercepted by two assailants on a bike while on her way to college, suffering a fatal attack with a sharp weapon, officials report.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Rishu Patial from Thiron village, has been detained. Enraged locals managed to capture him in nearby fields after he allegedly tried to assault them, using the same weapon involved in the murder.

The murder weapon was recovered by villagers, who demanded immediate justice, creating tension at the scene. Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar assured that strict legal action would be taken, with an investigation underway to determine the motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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