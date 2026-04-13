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Rajasthan's Security Crisis: Leaders Slam Government Inaction

Former CM Ashok Gehlot and Opposition Leader Tikaram Jully criticize the Rajasthan government for its failure to address recurrent bomb threats and maintain security. Despite threats to the state's high courts and assembly, no arrests have been made, raising concerns about law enforcement effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:12 IST
Rajasthan's Security Crisis: Leaders Slam Government Inaction
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Amidst recurrent bomb threats, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully have expressed criticism towards the state's government.

Gehlot and Jully, turned away from the assembly due to security checks following a recent threat, addressed media outside, lambasting lack of arrests.

Security incidents, they argue, have intensified with threats to courts and public offices, yet state responses remain inadequate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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