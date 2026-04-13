Rajasthan's Security Crisis: Leaders Slam Government Inaction

Amidst recurrent bomb threats, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully have expressed criticism towards the state's government.

Gehlot and Jully, turned away from the assembly due to security checks following a recent threat, addressed media outside, lambasting lack of arrests.

Security incidents, they argue, have intensified with threats to courts and public offices, yet state responses remain inadequate.

(With inputs from agencies.)