Hungary's Opposition Leader Stalls Ukraine's EU Path
Peter Magyar, Hungary's opposition leader, announced his government would not support fast-track EU entry for Ukraine, highlighting the need for a referendum on the membership issue. This decision follows his party's electoral victory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:19 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Peter Magyar, leader of Hungary's opposition party, made headlines following his landslide electoral victory on Sunday by opposing Ukraine's swift entry into the European Union.
In a press briefing on Monday, Magyar stated that the question of Ukraine's EU membership should be decided through a referendum.
This stance emphasizes the new government's cautious approach to international relations, particularly concerning EU expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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