Left Menu

Hungary's Opposition Leader Stalls Ukraine's EU Path

Peter Magyar, Hungary's opposition leader, announced his government would not support fast-track EU entry for Ukraine, highlighting the need for a referendum on the membership issue. This decision follows his party's electoral victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:19 IST
Hungary's Opposition Leader Stalls Ukraine's EU Path
Peter Magyar
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Peter Magyar, leader of Hungary's opposition party, made headlines following his landslide electoral victory on Sunday by opposing Ukraine's swift entry into the European Union.

In a press briefing on Monday, Magyar stated that the question of Ukraine's EU membership should be decided through a referendum.

This stance emphasizes the new government's cautious approach to international relations, particularly concerning EU expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Warning to Iranian Fast-Attack Ships

Trump's Warning to Iranian Fast-Attack Ships

 Global
2
Call for Strong International Coalition on Maritime Security by EU

Call for Strong International Coalition on Maritime Security by EU

 Belgium
3
NATO Allies Stand Firm Against Trump's Strait Blockade

NATO Allies Stand Firm Against Trump's Strait Blockade

 Global
4
AAP Urges MPs to Attend Crucial Women's Reservation Act Session

AAP Urges MPs to Attend Crucial Women's Reservation Act Session

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026