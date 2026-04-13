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Rajasthan Political Drama: Gehlot Weighs in on Raje's Remarks

Rajasthan political tensions rise as senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot comments on Vasundhara Raje's controversial remarks. Raje claims her statement about losing influence was misconstrued, while Gehlot suggests no explanation was necessary. The BJP's internal dynamics come to light, fueling speculation and intra-party disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:40 IST
Rajasthan Political Drama: Gehlot Weighs in on Raje's Remarks
Vasundhara Raje
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has waded into the political fray in Rajasthan, calling recent attempts by former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje to clarify a controversial statement unnecessary.

Raje's comments, perceived as expressions of disappointment over not being chosen as chief minister, have sparked discourse about her standing within the BJP. She previously remarked, 'Mine is gone, I could not save it.'

The BJP state president Madan Rathore also weighed in, suggesting no single person needs to be chief minister repeatedly. Gehlot criticized Rathore's comments, noting that such issues should be addressed by top BJP leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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