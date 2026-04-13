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Outrage in Ghaziabad: Hunt for Accused Uncle in Shocking Child Murder

A four-year-old girl's post-mortem in Ghaziabad reveals she was raped and strangled. Police are searching for the accused uncle, causing local outrage. The incident happened when the child was alone at home. Authorities registered an FIR, with the community demanding swift justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:17 IST
Outrage in Ghaziabad: Hunt for Accused Uncle in Shocking Child Murder
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In a tragic turn of events, Ghaziabad police have launched an extensive manhunt for an uncle accused of raping and murdering his four-year-old niece.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, igniting calls for immediate and stern justice.

The child's father reported the crime, citing his brother who allegedly exploited the girl's solitude to commit the heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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