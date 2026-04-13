Naidu Advocates Streamlined Industrial Approvals in Andhra

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, pushed for streamlined regulations to foster industrial growth. He advocated for a reduction in the number of permissions to set up industries, emphasizing the need to maintain public safety.

During a meeting with Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik, Naidu discussed the proposed deregulation phase, focusing on expediting approvals and removing unnecessary clearances. The initiative aims for regulatory simplification without compromising on essential safety measures.

Naidu also proposed several reforms, including replacing redundant regulations, extending registration validity, and applying advanced technology. These measures are intended to speed up governance and enhance the state's business landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)