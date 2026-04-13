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Iranian Oil Tankers Evade U.S. Blockade

Two Iranian-linked oil tankers exited the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, defying a planned U.S. blockade on Iranian ports. The Auroura carried Iranian oil products, and the New Future transported diesel from the Hamriyah port in the UAE, according to shipping data from Kpler and LSEG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:37 IST
Iranian Oil Tankers Evade U.S. Blockade
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In a strategic maritime maneuver, two oil tankers associated with Iran sailed out of the Gulf on Monday, just ahead of a U.S. blockade on Iranian ports. Their route through the Strait of Hormuz was tracked using shipping data provided by Kpler and LSEG.

The tanker named Auroura moved with a cargo of Iranian oil products. Meanwhile, the New Future tanker was documented to be carrying diesel, sourced from the Hamriyah port in the United Arab Emirates, reinforcing the significance of regional maritime activity.

The swift exit of these vessels highlights ongoing tensions in the maritime sector, as the U.S. seeks to curb Iranian oil exports through strategic maritime blockades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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