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Tractor-Trolley Tragedy: Collision Chaos in Madhya Pradesh

A tractor-trolley collision with a three-wheeler in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in two injuries, with one critically hurt. Crash follows crackdown on illegal sand mining. The driver fled, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:24 IST
Tractor-Trolley Tragedy: Collision Chaos in Madhya Pradesh
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  • India

A disturbing road accident occurred Monday morning in Morena town, Madhya Pradesh, as a tractor-trolley loaded with sand clashed with an autorickshaw, injuring two individuals, a local police inspector confirmed.

The collision took place near Nitahara village. The speeding tractor-trolley lost control, overturning in a nearby field. The autorickshaw driver, Darshan Rajput, 58, and passenger Sohail Khan, 20, sustained injuries. Khan's condition is critical, prompting his transfer to Gwalior for advanced treatment.

The tractor-trolley driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle. Police are actively searching for the suspect and have registered a case. This incident follows closely after a vehicle involved in illegal sand mining crushed a forest guard to death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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