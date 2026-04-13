Tractor-Trolley Tragedy: Collision Chaos in Madhya Pradesh
A tractor-trolley collision with a three-wheeler in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in two injuries, with one critically hurt. Crash follows crackdown on illegal sand mining. The driver fled, and investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
A disturbing road accident occurred Monday morning in Morena town, Madhya Pradesh, as a tractor-trolley loaded with sand clashed with an autorickshaw, injuring two individuals, a local police inspector confirmed.
The collision took place near Nitahara village. The speeding tractor-trolley lost control, overturning in a nearby field. The autorickshaw driver, Darshan Rajput, 58, and passenger Sohail Khan, 20, sustained injuries. Khan's condition is critical, prompting his transfer to Gwalior for advanced treatment.
The tractor-trolley driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle. Police are actively searching for the suspect and have registered a case. This incident follows closely after a vehicle involved in illegal sand mining crushed a forest guard to death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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