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Sports Update: Key Player Moves, Injuries, and Notable Incidents

The sports world is abuzz with news, including the passing of Phil Garner, a switch by Stefan Vaaks to Illinois, and Christian Yelich's hamstring injury. Rory McIlroy's back-to-back wins at the Masters, Milan Momcilovic's NBA draft declaration, and notable incidents in baseball and football add to the mix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 05:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 05:21 IST
Sports Update: Key Player Moves, Injuries, and Notable Incidents
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Phil Garner, a three-time All-Star who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and managed the Houston Astros, has passed away at 76. His family issued a statement confirming his death.

Estonian guard Stefan Vaaks will be transferring to Illinois after a stellar freshman season at Providence. He averaged impressive stats despite the team's underwhelming performance.

Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers is sidelined by a left hamstring issue. Manager Pat Murphy shared the news following their game against the Nationals.

The Masters saw Rory McIlroy clinch another victory, joining an elite group of repeat champions. Concurrently, Sergio Garcia faced challenges at Augusta, including a code of conduct warning.

Milan Momcilovic announced his intention to enter the NBA draft. He set records with his three-point shooting for Iowa State this season.

In baseball, Nick Pivetta and Kyle Freeland's health issues caused lineup changes, impacting the Padres and Rockies respectively.

Lastly, Aviators coach Ted Ginn Jr. was absent from a game following his DWI arrest, with the team losing to the Renegades under interim coach Todd Haley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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