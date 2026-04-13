Tractor Trolley Driver Nabbed: Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining in India

The central suspect in the tragic death of forest guard Harkesh Gurjar has been captured from Ahmedabad. Vinod Kori, accused of running over Gurjar with a tractor-trolley, was finally apprehended by authorities after intense searches across several Indian cities.

The arrest follows a disastrous incident on April 8 on National Highway 552 during an operation against illegal sand mining. The forest guard and his team attempted to stop the tractor-trolley but were tragically unsuccessful.

This case highlights significant illegal activities on National Highway 552, with two others, linked politically, already detained. The BJP has pledged to take necessary actions following a thorough investigation, while the Supreme Court is set to address related concerns on an ongoing basis.

(With inputs from agencies.)