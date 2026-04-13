Freedom of Passage: Restoration in the Strait of Hormuz

The restoration of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is of "paramount" importance, as stated by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday.

This statement follows U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about initiating a blockade of maritime traffic accessing Iranian ports after recent negotiations broke down.

Von der Leyen emphasized the severe consequences of the ongoing strait closure and highlighted that stability in the Middle East is unachievable while Lebanon remains under attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)