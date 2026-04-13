Oil prices rise in early market trading after US says it will block Iranian ports starting Monday, reports AP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 04:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 04:02 IST
Oil prices rise in early market trading after US says it will block Iranian ports starting Monday, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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