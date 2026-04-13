Heightened Security Demanded After Bomb Threats Rock Delhi Assembly

Heightened security measures have been requested for the Delhi Assembly following a series of bomb threat emails. Speaker Vijender Gupta has petitioned the city's police commissioner for urgent action and increased security at the Vidhan Sabha, citing fears of disruption and threat to democratic integrity.

Threatening emails were repeatedly sent during March's budget session and have continued unabated. Despite being identified as hoaxes, these threats have raised serious concerns over safety and the smooth functioning of the Assembly, Gupta explained.

Tensions escalated with a latest email warning of 15 RDX blasts and cyanide gas attacks. Speaker Gupta stressed the need for swift police intervention to identify the source and prevent potential incidents, emphasizing the importance of protecting the democratic institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)