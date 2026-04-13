Bomb Scare Hoax Shakes Hajipur and Kishanganj Courts

In a dramatic turn of events, the civil courts in Hajipur and Kishanganj were subject to bomb threats on Monday, communicated through emails. Officials quickly sprang into action, with Hajipur Sadar SDPO Subodh Kumar confirming the threat was received around 11 a.m.

Intensive searches were conducted by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and accompanying dog units, but no evidence of an explosive device was found as the day concluded. An FIR has been filed, ensuring further investigation into the hoax, according to Kumar.

Similarly, Kishanganj SDPO-2 Mangalesh Kumar Singh reported a similar threat was addressed at their premises, with the threat ultimately proving baseless. Legal steps are being taken to address the false alarm and prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)