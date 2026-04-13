Left Menu

Bomb Scare Hoax Shakes Hajipur and Kishanganj Courts

Hajipur and Kishanganj civil courts were rattled by hoax bomb threats delivered via email. Despite intensive searches by bomb squads, no actual threats were found. Authorities have registered legal cases to investigate the false alarms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hajipur | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:49 IST
Bomb Scare Hoax Shakes Hajipur and Kishanganj Courts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the civil courts in Hajipur and Kishanganj were subject to bomb threats on Monday, communicated through emails. Officials quickly sprang into action, with Hajipur Sadar SDPO Subodh Kumar confirming the threat was received around 11 a.m.

Intensive searches were conducted by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and accompanying dog units, but no evidence of an explosive device was found as the day concluded. An FIR has been filed, ensuring further investigation into the hoax, according to Kumar.

Similarly, Kishanganj SDPO-2 Mangalesh Kumar Singh reported a similar threat was addressed at their premises, with the threat ultimately proving baseless. Legal steps are being taken to address the false alarm and prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Warning to Iranian Fast-Attack Ships

Trump's Warning to Iranian Fast-Attack Ships

 Global
2
Call for Strong International Coalition on Maritime Security by EU

Call for Strong International Coalition on Maritime Security by EU

 Belgium
3
NATO Allies Stand Firm Against Trump's Strait Blockade

NATO Allies Stand Firm Against Trump's Strait Blockade

 Global
4
AAP Urges MPs to Attend Crucial Women's Reservation Act Session

AAP Urges MPs to Attend Crucial Women's Reservation Act Session

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026