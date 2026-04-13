Karnataka Chief Minister Accuses Centre of 'Betrayal' Over Project Funds

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the central government of 'betraying' the state by failing to release funds for the Bhadra Upper Canal Project. Speaking at an event, he defended his government's initiatives, asserting that their guarantee schemes are pivotal for development and have not depleted the state's finances.

Siddaramaiah also responded to criticisms from the opposition, stating that the state's financial health is robust. He cited Karnataka's GDP growth rate of 8.1% compared to the national 7.14%, emphasizing the state's economic resilience despite allegations from the BJP regarding financial mismanagement.

Highlighting past and ongoing projects, the Chief Minister emphasized the completion of a new bridge in Narasimharajapura and pledged to consider additional infrastructure developments. He noted rising national debt under Prime Minister Modi's tenure and criticized the Centre for not dispensing funds recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, challenging opposition claims with pointed remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)