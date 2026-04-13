Violence Strikes CSC Operators: A Robbery in Jharkhand
A CSC operator, Shama Parveen, was shot and robbed by unidentified assailants in Jharkhand’s Palamu district. The criminals looted Rs 3 lakh from her. Parveen was on her way to provide essential services when targeted. An investigation is underway to apprehend the culprits.
- Country:
- India
A Common Service Centre operator faced a harrowing experience in Jharkhand's Palamu district after being shot and robbed by unidentified criminals. The woman, Shama Parveen, was on her way to the CSC, a hub for crucial rural services, when the incident occurred.
Miscreants on motorcycles intercepted Parveen and her husband near the Hutar area in Ramgarh police station jurisdiction. When the couple resisted the robbery attempt, the attackers opened fire, injuring Parveen. The criminals made off with Rs 3 lakh, police sources reported.
Currently, Parveen is receiving medical treatment at a community health centre, and police investigations are actively underway. The authorities aim to swiftly identify and capture those responsible for the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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