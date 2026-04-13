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Fraudulent Banking Calls: Unveiling the Scam in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested two individuals involved in a cyber fraud scheme, posing as bank customer care representatives, and cheating victims of substantial amounts. The case, initiated by a victim's complaint, uncovered the use of numerous SIM cards and fake websites to steal credit card information and execute unauthorized transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:33 IST
Fraudulent Banking Calls: Unveiling the Scam in Delhi
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In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police arrested two individuals involved in a sophisticated scam posing as customer care executives from a private bank, an official announced on Monday.

The fraudsters, Avinash and Krishna, tricked victims by promising rewards for redeeming credit card points, ultimately leading to unauthorized deductions totaling Rs 2.45 lakh. The scheme was uncovered when the victim, Mohammad Gazi, lodged a complaint on December 1, 2025, in Shahdara.

Investigations revealed the culprits used eight different mobile numbers linked to multiple SIM cards for their operations. The accused manipulated victims into entering sensitive credit card information on deceptive websites, facilitating illicit purchases, including four mobile phones. Officers apprehended the accused in Rohini's Sector-35 area, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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