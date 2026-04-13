President Murmu Urges Ethical, Tech-Ready Doctors at AIIMS Rajkot

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday called for a new generation of doctors who combine cutting-edge medical expertise with compassion and ethical responsibility, as she addressed the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Rajkot.

Speaking at the landmark event, the President underscored the growing importance of institutions like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in shaping India’s healthcare future, noting their pivotal role in delivering affordable tertiary care, advancing medical research, and supporting national health policy development.

AIIMS Network Driving Healthcare Transformation

Highlighting the expansion of AIIMS institutions across the country, President Murmu said these premier institutes are central to strengthening India’s healthcare ecosystem by ensuring access to world-class treatment and high-quality medical education.

She commended AIIMS for fostering innovation, research, and public health initiatives, adding that their contributions are critical in addressing both current and emerging health challenges.

AIIMS Rajkot: A New Institution with a Strategic Role

Describing AIIMS Rajkot as a young institution with immense potential, the President emphasised the need for a strong foundation built on good governance, transparency, and region-specific healthcare strategies.

She urged policymakers and administrators to go beyond standard institutional goals and focus on addressing the unique health challenges of the region. Early investments in governance and accountability, she noted, would have a lasting impact on the institution’s growth and credibility.

Medicine Beyond Science: A Call for Compassion

In a message to graduating students, President Murmu highlighted that medicine is not merely a profession but a lifelong commitment to the service of humanity.

“The white coat symbolises the trust society places in doctors during moments of vulnerability,” she said, stressing that this trust must be upheld through integrity, humility, and empathy.

She reminded young doctors that while scientific knowledge is essential, qualities such as patience, compassion, and the ability to listen are equally vital in delivering holistic care.

Embracing Technology While Preserving Human Touch

The President also drew attention to the rapid transformation of the medical field driven by technological advancements such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, precision medicine, and digital health services.

She encouraged graduates to remain adaptable and embrace these innovations to enhance their skills and improve treatment outcomes. However, she cautioned that technology cannot replace the human connection in healthcare.

“A doctor’s reassuring words and empathy can heal in ways medicine alone cannot,” she said.

Doctors as Nation Builders

Positioning healthcare professionals as key contributors to India’s development journey, President Murmu said that skilled and socially conscious doctors have the power to bring about profound societal change.

She urged graduates to use their knowledge and position constructively, contributing not only to individual patient care but also to broader public health goals and nation-building efforts.

Healthcare at the Core of Viksit Bharat Vision

Linking healthcare to India’s long-term development agenda, the President said that the health of citizens is fundamental to achieving the goal of a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

She noted that government initiatives aimed at expanding access to quality healthcare are already yielding results, but emphasised that greater progress will require coordinated efforts from all stakeholders, including institutions like AIIMS.

Setting New Benchmarks

The President expressed confidence that AIIMS Rajkot will emerge as a leading institution, setting new benchmarks in medical education, research, and patient care.

As India continues to invest in healthcare infrastructure and human capital, events like the first convocation of AIIMS Rajkot mark a symbolic and strategic milestone—highlighting the country’s commitment to building a robust, inclusive, and future-ready health system.