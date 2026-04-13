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Sinocare: Pioneering Digital Healthcare Transformation at CMEF 2023

At the 93rd CMEF, Sinocare revealed advancements in digital healthcare aimed at global chronic disease management. The company showcased a comprehensive ecosystem including CGM technology and partnerships with JD Health and Meituan Healthcare. Sinocare aims to revolutionize diabetes care with data-driven solutions, expanding its impact worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:36 IST
Sinocare: Pioneering Digital Healthcare Transformation at CMEF 2023
  • Country:
  • China

At the 93rd China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF), Sinocare introduced groundbreaking advancements in digital healthcare. Under the theme 'Leading Digital Healthcare For Global Health,' the company showcased its efforts to revolutionize chronic disease management globally.

Sinocare unveiled a full-stack digital healthcare ecosystem. This includes a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) portfolio with advanced biosensor technology allowing extensive real-time monitoring. The solutions are AI-powered, offering predictive alerts and personalized interventions. As the pioneering Chinese CGM brand certified under CE-MDR, Sinocare is expanding in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Strategically, Sinocare has partnered with JD Health and Meituan Healthcare to strengthen its ecosystem approach. These collaborations aim to create a closed-loop healthcare model and expand access through omnichannel distribution. Sinocare's innovative vision is set to transform diabetes care from experiential to data-driven precision, impacting millions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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