Streamlining Industry Approvals: Andhra Pradesh's Deregulation Drive
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is advocating for reducing the number of required permissions and licenses for industries to single digits. The initiative, part of a broader deregulation effort, aims to balance efficiency with safety while enhancing technology use for governance and economic growth.
- Country:
- India
In an ambitious move to streamline industrial growth, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasized reducing the number of required permissions to a single digit. This push comes amid discussions with Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik and other officials.
The proposed reforms, aimed at eliminating redundant clearances, underscore the importance of maintaining public safety and environmental standards. Naidu advocates for simplifying the approval process, reducing unnecessary rules, and introducing lifetime validity registrations, with a completion target by May's end.
Officials are encouraged to focus on enhancing governance speed and employing platforms like Mee Seva for seamless service delivery, as the state prepares for the third deregulation phase, which will leverage technology and AI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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