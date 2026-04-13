Streamlining Industry Approvals: Andhra Pradesh's Deregulation Drive

In an ambitious move to streamline industrial growth, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasized reducing the number of required permissions to a single digit. This push comes amid discussions with Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik and other officials.

The proposed reforms, aimed at eliminating redundant clearances, underscore the importance of maintaining public safety and environmental standards. Naidu advocates for simplifying the approval process, reducing unnecessary rules, and introducing lifetime validity registrations, with a completion target by May's end.

Officials are encouraged to focus on enhancing governance speed and employing platforms like Mee Seva for seamless service delivery, as the state prepares for the third deregulation phase, which will leverage technology and AI.

(With inputs from agencies.)