Protests Ignite Noida: Workers Demand Wage Hike Amidst Government Promises
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the escalating protests in Noida, sparked by factory workers' demands for a wage increase. The unrest led to arson and property damage, prompting government assurances of support and new labor reforms. The administration aims to maintain peace and improve workers' welfare.
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- India
Protests demanding wage hikes erupted across Noida as factory workers clashed with authorities, resulting in vandalism and arson. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stepped in with assurances of government support, asking workers to remember past efforts during the pandemic and warning against those inciting unrest.
The demonstrations turned violent, leading to the torching of vehicles and blocking of key highways. Adityanath highlighted the government's commitment to security and improved labor conditions, emphasizing the measures introduced to address workers' grievances, including mandatory double overtime and direct wage deposits.
Heavy police deployment ensured control of the volatile situation as the administration stressed its ongoing dialogue with factory owners to assure peace and advance labor reforms. Adityanath's statements came during an event in Muzaffarnagar, aiming to consolidate stability and prosperity in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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