Supreme Court Shields Judicial Officers Amid West Bengal Electoral Roll Revision
The Supreme Court has mandated continuous security for judicial officers involved in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal until the assembly election. The Chief Justice emphasized ensuring the security of judicial staff and requested further investigation into recent incidents involving them. Tribunals are addressing pending appeals.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has issued an order ensuring the security of judicial officers involved in West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls. This security detail will remain until the conclusion of the assembly election, the court stated on Monday.
A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi discussed recent incidents, especially the April 1 event where seven judicial officers in Malda were held by a mob. The Chief Justice demanded further investigation into the political affiliations of those involved.
Currently, appellate tribunals are handling a significant number of pending appeals. Despite challenges, the court expects continued diligence from all judicial entities involved as they address these electoral concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur's Path to Peace: Government and Security Efforts Bear Fruit
IPL 2026 Schedule Revamp Amidst Gujarat Elections
FCC Moves to Sever Ties with Chinese Telecom Giants Over Security Concerns
BJP UP Chief Pledges Ambedkar's Ideals in 2027 Election Bid
Hungarian election winner Magyar opposes fast-track EU membership for Ukraine, reports AP.