Supreme Court Shields Judicial Officers Amid West Bengal Electoral Roll Revision

The Supreme Court has issued an order ensuring the security of judicial officers involved in West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls. This security detail will remain until the conclusion of the assembly election, the court stated on Monday.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi discussed recent incidents, especially the April 1 event where seven judicial officers in Malda were held by a mob. The Chief Justice demanded further investigation into the political affiliations of those involved.

Currently, appellate tribunals are handling a significant number of pending appeals. Despite challenges, the court expects continued diligence from all judicial entities involved as they address these electoral concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)