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UK Stands Firm Against US Blockade of Strait of Hormuz

Prime Minister Keir Starmer firmly opposed US President Donald Trump's plan to blockade Iranian ports, emphasizing the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz. Starmer stressed the UK's commitment to keeping the Strait open through diplomatic efforts and a military presence, ensuring global trade and energy supplies remain unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:34 IST
UK Stands Firm Against US Blockade of Strait of Hormuz
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Prime Minister Keir Starmer firmly rejected aligning with President Donald Trump's proposed blockade of Iranian ports, particularly targeting the crucial Strait of Hormuz. During a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Starmer emphasized the UK's strategy to maintain freedom of navigation, underscoring the waterway's importance for global trade.

The UK will focus on diplomatic and military efforts, including mine-sweepers and anti-drone defenses, to ensure the Strait remains open. Starmer told BBC Radio that Britain aims to unite countries to prevent the closure of the vital shipping route, distancing the UK from potential US-Iran conflicts.

Amid Trump's blockade threats, prompted by unsuccessful US-Iran discussions in Islamabad, Starmer reiterated that the UK would not be drawn into conflict without a lawful and clear plan. A UK government spokesperson confirmed ongoing cooperation with France and others to protect navigation, while UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves prepares for IMF meetings prioritizing the reopening of the Strait.

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