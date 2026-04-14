Strait Talks: U.S. and Iran's Diplomatic Progress

The United States has made notable advancements in its discussions with Iran, U.S. Vice President JD Vance declared during an interview on Fox News' Special Report with Bret Baier.

When questioned about the potential for future dialogues, Vance indicated that the next move was up to Iran. He stressed that the U.S. anticipates progress from Iran in terms of opening the Strait of Hormuz.

Vance issued a caution that if Tehran does not take action, the nature of the ongoing negotiations could shift dramatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)