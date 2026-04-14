Strait Talks: U.S. and Iran's Diplomatic Progress
The United States and Iran have made significant progress in recent discussions, according to U.S. Vice President JD Vance. Speaking on Fox News, Vance highlighted that the U.S. expects Iran to make strides towards opening the Strait of Hormuz, implying further negotiations hinge on Tehran's actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 03:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 03:50 IST
The United States has made notable advancements in its discussions with Iran, U.S. Vice President JD Vance declared during an interview on Fox News' Special Report with Bret Baier.
When questioned about the potential for future dialogues, Vance indicated that the next move was up to Iran. He stressed that the U.S. anticipates progress from Iran in terms of opening the Strait of Hormuz.
Vance issued a caution that if Tehran does not take action, the nature of the ongoing negotiations could shift dramatically.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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