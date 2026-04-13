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ED Raids Gurugram Realty Group Over Massive Fraud Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate raided a Gurugram-based realty group, 32nd Avenue, over a suspected Rs 500 crore fraud affecting investors. Multiple premises were searched as part of investigations linked to FIRs by Haryana Police. The group's promoters are reportedly either absconding or detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:07 IST
ED Raids Gurugram Realty Group Over Massive Fraud Allegations
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  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its crackdown on financial malpractice by raiding a realty group based in Gurugram suspected of a Rs 500 crore fraud.

The group, named 32nd Avenue, operates in the Delhi-NCR region and Goa. Authorities have conducted searches across seven locations connected to the company.

The investigation is rooted in multiple FIRs initiated by the Haryana Police, following several investor complaints. Efforts to reach the company or its promoters, who are either absconding or in custody, were unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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