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Call for Strong International Coalition on Maritime Security by EU

EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, emphasized the need for a strong international coalition on maritime security regarding the Strait of Hormuz, while rejecting limitations on free passage as per international law during a UN Security Council meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:22 IST
Call for Strong International Coalition on Maritime Security by EU
Kaja Kallas
  • Country:
  • Belgium

On Monday, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, underscored the necessity for a robust international coalition dedicated to maritime security, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz.

Although Kallas did not elaborate on the coalition's specific actions, she asserted that the EU is opposed to any agreement that hinders free and safe passage through the strait, in compliance with international law.

Her remarks were made during a session of the United Nations Security Council in New York, highlighting the EU's stance on enhanced maritime security collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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