Call for Strong International Coalition on Maritime Security by EU

On Monday, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, underscored the necessity for a robust international coalition dedicated to maritime security, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz.

Although Kallas did not elaborate on the coalition's specific actions, she asserted that the EU is opposed to any agreement that hinders free and safe passage through the strait, in compliance with international law.

Her remarks were made during a session of the United Nations Security Council in New York, highlighting the EU's stance on enhanced maritime security collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)