India Pushes for Comprehensive UN Security Council Reform

India has highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations Security Council. The country argues that any reform lacking expansion in the permanent category with veto powers will perpetuate existing imbalances and inequities within the UN organ.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, stressed during the Inter-Governmental Negotiations meeting that the current structure, designed over 80 years ago, fails to meet modern geopolitical demands. He noted the disparity in power ratios from past reforms and the complications that new categories could introduce without a broader consensus.

India remains a vocal advocate for reform, emphasizing the Council's lack of representativeness in the 21st Century. The nation has pointed to the 'effective veto' wielded by members and the potential hindrance it poses to objective outcomes. Despite calls for restraint, veto power remains a contentious topic, underlining the complexity of enacting significant reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)