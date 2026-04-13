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Judicial Tribunal Addresses Voter Roll Complaints

A special judicial tribunal at Joka Shyama Prasad Institute started operations to tackle complaints regarding electoral roll deletions. The tribunal, initiated by a Supreme Court directive, witnessed a significant influx of applicants seeking to restore their voting rights, with 16 judges handling cases on the first day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 21:36 IST
Judicial Tribunal Addresses Voter Roll Complaints
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  • India

Amid high anticipation, a judicial tribunal established at Joka Shyama Prasad Institute has kicked off its proceedings to address grievances concerning the removal of names from electoral rolls.

This initiative follows a Supreme Court directive, seeing a substantial turnout from affected voters on its inaugural day. With 16 of the 19 designated judges commencing duties, the tribunal delved into scrutinizing applications with meticulous care.

Applicants hope the tribunal will remedy their concerns. One hopeful petitioner emphasized the significance of reclaiming voting rights, while tribunal officials affirmed their commitment to a swift and impartial resolution process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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