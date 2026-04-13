Judicial Tribunal Addresses Voter Roll Complaints

Amid high anticipation, a judicial tribunal established at Joka Shyama Prasad Institute has kicked off its proceedings to address grievances concerning the removal of names from electoral rolls.

This initiative follows a Supreme Court directive, seeing a substantial turnout from affected voters on its inaugural day. With 16 of the 19 designated judges commencing duties, the tribunal delved into scrutinizing applications with meticulous care.

Applicants hope the tribunal will remedy their concerns. One hopeful petitioner emphasized the significance of reclaiming voting rights, while tribunal officials affirmed their commitment to a swift and impartial resolution process.

(With inputs from agencies.)