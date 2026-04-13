Transparency or Wealth Display? PM Balen Shah's Asset Disclosure Sparks Debate

In a move aimed at promoting transparency, Prime Minister Balen Shah and his cabinet have disclosed their property holdings, complying with the Corruption Prevention Act's disclosure requirements. The asset declarations, released by the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, include substantial bank deposits, land, and shares.

Prime Minister Shah's assets include Rs 14.6 million in bank deposits, sourced from digital platform earnings, and properties in various districts. Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle reported significant share and land holdings, worth millions, while Home Minister Sudan Gurung declared extensive investments in shares and gold.

This transparency initiative, however, has drawn public scrutiny. Critics have questioned the origins and scale of these assets, with a leftist student group protesting in Kathmandu, urging an impartial investigation into the wealth amassed by the political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)