Love Triangle Turns Deadly: Unraveling a Murder Mystery in Odisha

In a shocking revelation, five individuals have been apprehended in connection with a murder case in Odisha's Jajpur district, as announced by local authorities.

The arrests come after the brutal killing of 25-year-old Somya Sagar Samal, shot dead upon returning from work on April 6. Among the accused are Somya's wife, Shubhashree Samal, and her alleged lover, Tapas Kumar Khilar.

The murder, police claim, was provoked by an extramarital affair and a same-sex relationship involving the deceased's wife. Investigations led to the discovery of the murder weapon, communication records, and the arrest of involved parties, further unraveling the deadly plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)