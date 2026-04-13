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Coaching Centre Scandal: Abduction, Allegations, and a Love Trap

Gurugram police have booked Malik Asif Mohammad, a coaching centre operator, for allegedly abducting a 26-year-old woman for marriage. The victim's family claims she is not allowed contact with them. Although a note suggests voluntary marriage, the family accuses Mohammad of coercion, prompting legal action and a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:22 IST
Coaching Centre Scandal: Abduction, Allegations, and a Love Trap
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The Gurugram police have filed charges against Malik Asif Mohammad, who operates a coaching centre, on allegations of abducting a 26-year-old woman for the purpose of marriage. This was confirmed by the police officials on Monday.

The family of the supposed victim, supported by local Hindu organizations, approached the police commissioner demanding the swift arrest of the accused, asserting that the woman has been prohibited from family contact. A note allegedly written by the woman states she chose to marry Mohammad willingly and threatened self-harm if stopped, the family reported.

Meanwhile, the couple sought intervention from the Punjab and Haryana High Court and were married, eliciting protection from law enforcement on claims of parental threats. Authorities have registered an FIR under pertinent sections, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police are on the case, anticipating an arrest soon, following accusations that Mohammad lured the woman into a 'love trap' resulting in multiple alleged incidents of coercion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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