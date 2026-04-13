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Teenage Trafficking Nightmare: Jharkhand Girl Sold in Uttar Pradesh

A 16-year-old girl from Jharkhand was trafficked and sold for Rs 25,000 in Uttar Pradesh. Abducted by a tout promising employment, she faced physical and possibly sexual abuse before being rescued by police. The suspects have been arrested, and the victim is now with her family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:44 IST
Teenage Trafficking Nightmare: Jharkhand Girl Sold in Uttar Pradesh
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  • India

A harrowing trafficking case has come to light in Jharkhand, where a 16-year-old girl was reportedly sold for Rs 25,000 in Uttar Pradesh, police announced Monday.

The victim, from Chakradharpur sub-division, was allegedly ensnared by a tout at a railway station after an argument with her sister, offering false promises of employment and a better life.

After her disappearance, a rigorous police investigation led to the rescue of the girl, who reported severe physical abuse. The accused have been arrested, and the police await further medical reports to confirm sexual assault allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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