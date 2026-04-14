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Ramsey County Probes Controversial Fed Arrest in St. Paul

Ramsey County is investigating a controversial arrest by federal agents in St. Paul. Officers wrongfully detained and handcuffed ChongLy “Scott” Thao, suspecting him due to a mistaken raid. The incident raises questions about federal enforcement methods in Minneapolis following unauthorized entry and handling without a warrant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 01:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 01:53 IST
Ramsey County Probes Controversial Fed Arrest in St. Paul
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Ramsey County is scrutinizing a controversial arrest made by federal agents in St. Paul, where a man was wrongfully detained at gunpoint. The incident involved ChongLy "Scott" Thao, who was taken from his home without a warrant and held in custody, highlighting ongoing concerns about federal law enforcement methods in the Twin Cities.

County officials claimed the federal agents potentially committed severe offenses, including kidnapping and false imprisonment. The raid aimed at capturing two individuals suspected of criminal activities; however, the targets were not present, with one already incarcerated elsewhere. This has added to the debate over immigration enforcement practices.

The Department of Homeland Security defended the operation, stating agents executed their duties under a warrant and that a U.S. citizen at the residence refused cooperation. Still, the event has amplified discontent over law enforcement strategies in Minneapolis, a focal point for immigration policy enforcement under President Trump's administration.

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