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Kevin Warsh: Navigating the Federal Reserve Confirmation

Kevin Warsh has submitted required paperwork to the U.S. Senate for his nomination as Federal Reserve chair. Delays might occur due to a Department of Justice investigation into Jerome Powell. Despite a judge blocking subpoenas, the investigation's appeal continues, affecting Warsh's confirmation timeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 02:31 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 02:31 IST
Kevin Warsh: Navigating the Federal Reserve Confirmation

Federal Reserve chair nominee Kevin Warsh is moving a step closer to the confirmation process, having submitted necessary paperwork to the U.S. Senate. This move potentially places him as Jerome Powell's successor, pending the Senate Banking Committee's review.

Despite Warsh's progress, the timeline for his confirmation remains uncertain. The Senate Banking Committee usually requires financial disclosures and a questionnaire before scheduling a hearing. However, these requirements are sometimes expedited. The earliest possible date for Warsh's hearing is next week, contingent on committee notice rules.

Adding complexity to Warsh's confirmation is a Department of Justice investigation into current chair Jerome Powell's actions. A key Republican legislator insists on delaying Warsh's confirmation pending the investigation's outcome. Although a federal judge dismissed the DOJ's subpoenas as an attempt to pressure Powell, the department plans to appeal. In the interim, Powell will continue his role on a temporary basis if Warsh is not confirmed by May 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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