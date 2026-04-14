Oil Prices Surge Amid Strait of Hormuz Disruptions
Oil prices are expected to remain high due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz until significant ship traffic resumes, according to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright. This situation could prolong the period of elevated prices despite earlier predictions of a price drop.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2026 02:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 02:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
Oil prices are set to remain on an upward trajectory amid ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced this at the Semafor World Economy forum in Washington on Monday.
Wright indicated that despite his previous forecasts of a decline in oil prices, a substantial flow of traffic through the Strait—the world's most critical oil chokepoint—needs to resume before any significant reduction in pricing can be expected.
The delay is likely to extend into the next few weeks, maintaining the current pressure on global oil markets, and potentially leading to further price increases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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