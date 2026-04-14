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Historic Victory: Pride Flag Returns to Stonewall Monument

The Trump administration has reversed its decision to remove the rainbow Pride flag from Stonewall National Monument. A lawsuit led to the flag's restoration, signifying the site's historical importance in the gay rights movement. This decision marks a rare retreat for the administration's typical stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 02:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 02:51 IST
Historic Victory: Pride Flag Returns to Stonewall Monument
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The Trump administration has agreed to restore a large rainbow Pride flag to New York's Stonewall National Monument, reversing its earlier decision to remove the emblem significant to the modern gay rights movement. The decision, announced in a court filing, marks a rare retreat for President Trump's typically hardline Republican administration.

The National Park Service, the federal body in charge of U.S. national monuments, had removed the flag two months prior without announcement, citing a lack of alignment with the administration's official stance. In response, several New Yorkers initiated legal proceedings demanding the flag's return to the Stonewall National Monument, located in a bustling intersection in Manhattan's Greenwich Village.

A proposed settlement has been filed for approval by Manhattan federal Judge Jennifer Rochon. It mandates that the Pride flag be displayed alongside the U.S. and agency flags unless maintenance or practical needs dictate otherwise. Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal hailed the settlement as evidence of the administration's concession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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