Trump's Defamation Lawsuit Dismissed but Not Over: The Drama Continues

A U.S. judge threw out Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal on Monday. The case centered on a 2003 birthday greeting allegedly connecting Trump to Jeffrey Epstein. Judge Darrin Gayles ruled that Trump did not meet the 'actual malice' standard required for public figures in defamation cases.

Trump accused the Journal of printing 'fake' information, seeking $10 billion in damages. The Journal refuted this, citing their previous attempts to obtain Trump's comments, which were published, letting readers form their own conclusions. Trump has multiple pending lawsuits against media outlets, stirring worries about press freedom.

Judge Gayles, however, gave Trump the option to amend his complaint and re-file by April 27. While Trump's legal team and the White House declined immediate comment, News Corp's Dow Jones stood by the article's accuracy. The lawsuit is part of a broader pattern, with Trump's actions raising alarms among Democrats and journalists.