Sussexes in Australia: Supporting Veterans and Exploring Wellness

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have touched down in Australia to embark on a four-day tour emphasizing sports, mental health support, and veterans' affairs. Their official engagements include visiting a children's hospital in Melbourne and a women's domestic violence shelter.

The royal couple's itinerary focuses on community resilience, mental health, and assistance for veterans and their families. They are scheduled to attend a mental health summit in Melbourne and engage in sailing and rugby events in Sydney.

This visit marks their first to Australia since stepping down as working royals. With the trip being privately funded, it has nevertheless stirred debate over the public cost of security measures, as over 45,000 people have signed a petition in protest.