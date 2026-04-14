Tragic Incident: Boy's Death in Sultanpuri Sparks Concerns

A young boy's life was cut short in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri following a fatal stabbing incident allegedly involving local juveniles, police reported on Tuesday. Law enforcement authorities have detained three minors in connection with this tragic event.

The incident unfolded on Monday evening, after a PCR call alerted Sultanpuri Police Station about a stabbing. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the victim had previously been involved in minor altercations with neighborhood boys over petty disputes, which were never officially reported.

The confrontation escalated rapidly as long-standing grievances resurfaced, culminating in a violent exchange where the juveniles are accused of repeatedly stabbing the boy, resulting in his death. Police efforts continue to identify other individuals implicated in this distressing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)