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Tributes to Dr. B R Ambedkar: Calls to End Caste Discrimination

Kerala's Governor and Chief Minister paid respects to Dr. B R Ambedkar, highlighting his fight for social justice. The CM urged for a law to curb caste discrimination in educational institutions, citing recent incidents. Political leaders emphasized unity against casteism, honoring Ambedkar's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:54 IST
Tributes to Dr. B R Ambedkar: Calls to End Caste Discrimination
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  • India

In observance of Dr. B R Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid tribute to his legacy.

Governor Arlekar emphasized Ambedkar's relentless advocacy for social justice, stressing his enduring inspiration in a Facebook tribute post. Concurrently, CM Vijayan highlighted the persistent issue of caste discrimination in education, urging the enactment of the Rohith Vemula Act.

Vijayan mentioned a concerning increase in caste-based incidents in colleges, including a recent student suicide, expressing the need to reassess societal values. Political figures across parties joined in honoring Ambedkar's commitment to a caste-free society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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