Tributes to Dr. B R Ambedkar: Calls to End Caste Discrimination

In observance of Dr. B R Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid tribute to his legacy.

Governor Arlekar emphasized Ambedkar's relentless advocacy for social justice, stressing his enduring inspiration in a Facebook tribute post. Concurrently, CM Vijayan highlighted the persistent issue of caste discrimination in education, urging the enactment of the Rohith Vemula Act.

Vijayan mentioned a concerning increase in caste-based incidents in colleges, including a recent student suicide, expressing the need to reassess societal values. Political figures across parties joined in honoring Ambedkar's commitment to a caste-free society.

(With inputs from agencies.)