Parliamentary Mockery: Lawmakers Left in the Dark
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien criticized the Indian government's handling of proposed legislation on women's reservation and delimitation. Accusing the government of undermining Parliament, he highlighted the absence of draft bills ahead of a significant session. The proposed laws aim to increase Lok Sabha seats and reserve seats for women.
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- India
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Leader Derek O'Brien has leveled accusations against the central government, claiming it is 'mocking Parliament'. Lawmakers, he asserts, have yet to receive drafts for crucial legislations on women's reservation and delimitation.
In a social media post, O'Brien targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, criticizing their allegedly cavalier approach toward the legislative process. With Parliament set to reconvene shortly, his claims underscore tensions over the undisclosed proposed Constitutional Amendments.
O'Brien's remarks come amid growing opposition discontent about the government's plans to enact major constitutional changes. Key proposals include increasing Lok Sabha seats to 816 with 273 allotted for women, and amending laws to redefine constituency boundaries. This legislative package is poised to introduce shifts in representation, including for Union Territories.
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