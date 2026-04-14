Court Convicts Man for False Marriage Promise and Repeated Rape

In a significant legal ruling, a Delhi court has convicted a man, Mohit Rajpal, for repeatedly raping a woman under the guise of a false marriage promise. The court observed that the promise of marriage was a deceitful tool used by Rajpal to exploit the woman and satisfy his desires.

Additional Sessions Judge Kapil Kumar highlighted that consent obtained under false pretenses does not qualify as valid consent, noting that the woman's agreement was based on misleading assurances. The accused misused the notion of marriage, from 2016 to 2018, to maintain a physical relationship with the woman.

The court dismissed the defense's argument of consensual relations, emphasizing the woman's testimony as credible. The judgment also acquitted the defendant of other charges but set a date for sentencing on the rape conviction, affirming the gravity of misusing trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)