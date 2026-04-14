Supreme Court Pays Tribute to Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy
The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, along with other Supreme Court judges, honored the legacy of Dr. B R Ambedkar during a ceremony at the Supreme Court on his birth anniversary. CJI Kant highlighted Dr. Ambedkar's pivotal role in drafting a comprehensive constitution that emphasizes citizens' rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
In a solemn ceremony at the Supreme Court premises, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, alongside other revered judges, paid homage to Dr. B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.
Addressing the media in Hindi, CJI Kant lauded the contributions of Dr. Ambedkar, acknowledging the deep impact of his work as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.
He emphasized that Dr. Ambedkar's vision led to the creation of a robust constitution designed to protect fundamental rights and promote equality and fraternity among citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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