Supreme Court Pays Tribute to Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy

In a solemn ceremony at the Supreme Court premises, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, alongside other revered judges, paid homage to Dr. B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Addressing the media in Hindi, CJI Kant lauded the contributions of Dr. Ambedkar, acknowledging the deep impact of his work as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

He emphasized that Dr. Ambedkar's vision led to the creation of a robust constitution designed to protect fundamental rights and promote equality and fraternity among citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)