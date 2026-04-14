Kevin Warsh's Confidential Holdings and Disclosures Unveiled

Kevin Warsh, former Federal Reserve governor and current nominee for its head, has submitted detailed financial disclosures required for Senate confirmation. Warsh's submission includes significant investments, notably two large stakes in the Juggernaut Fund and $10.2 million in consulting from Stanley Druckenmiller's investment office.

In addition, Warsh's holdings feature interests in around two dozen assets in THSDFS LLC, valued individually up to $5 million. Disclosures signed off by OGE analyst Heather Jones indicate Warsh's commitment to divest these interests to comply with the Ethics in Government Act, should his nomination be confirmed.

The assets span various sectors, with significant interest in technology startups such as Cafe X's robotic coffee systems and Cionic's wearable tech. Without required disclosure for smaller securities, details remain sparse, yet reflecting Warsh's diverse investment strategies across AI, crypto, and biotech.

(With inputs from agencies.)